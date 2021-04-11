- EVENTS
Etihad offers free tickets, discounts, 50,000 prizes
All this and more as it celebrates the UAE's Year of the 50th
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Sunday launched a year-long programme to mark the UAE’s “Year of the 50th”, offering 50,000 prizes including free flight tickets, discount vouchers and Etihad Guest Miles.
The airline has also launched a dedicated platform etihad.com/uae50 to engage with the public in its participative programme.
Emiratis, UAE residents and visitors to the country can take part in the programme.
The three-phase programme will focus on the past, the present and the future of the UAE.
The first project in this series of celebrations is the “legacy of a nation”, which charts the untold stories of the nation from the past 50 years.
Etihad will be seeking out and curating personal accounts of life in the UAE, both past and present.
The second pillar of the programme is “values that unite”, where Etihad will collaborate with expressionists from various walks of life, to co-create work that commemorates this auspicious occasion.
The third and final phase of this campaign is headlined “hosting the world”. Hospitality is a very important part of Emirati culture and similarly is an intrinsic part of Etihad’s commitment to its guests.
To celebrate 50 years of the UAE and the remarkable journey of the country we’re proud to call home, we’re giving away 50,000 prizes!— Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 11, 2021
Visit https://t.co/FHcrDSe2HU to find out more about our year-long programme.#UAE50 pic.twitter.com/9Ao8iuPzbT
Etihad will encourage, support and facilitate individuals with hosting special visitors from around the world to experience the UAE’s warm welcome for themselves.
The series of activities will run until December 31 and the public are encouraged to participate in the programme.
“This year-long initiative demonstrates Etihad’s celebrations of the past and commitment to the next 50 years of this incredible country. As one of the UAE’s leading brands, Etihad is proud to bring the world to Abu Dhabi to be part of this celebration,” said Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer (CEO), Etihad Aviation Group.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
