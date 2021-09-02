Ensure kids safety when boarding or exiting school bus, urges Abu Dhabi Police

Authorities conduct workshop for drivers, supervisors

Abu Dhabi authorities have urged school bus supervisors and drivers to always take good care of children as they board or get off the bus to ensure their safety.

Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police also told bus supervisors to hand the kids over to parents or guardians waiting for them at home after they get off the bus.

“Supervisors should take care of the children, help them cross the streets and ensure that they hand them over to parents or people waiting for them at their homes for their safety,” said the police.

Traffic authorities on Thursday said they had conducted a safe back-to-school workshop for pupils, which involved supervisors and drivers of school buses.

They urged drivers to abide by the traffic laws and drive within the speed limits as they transport pupils. Supervisors were also told to ensure that pupils board or get off the bus before it starts moving. In addition, drivers were told to refrain from using mobile phones while driving and always to wear seat belts.

They were also told to stop in designated, safe places, give students the opportunity to board the bus and sit in their seats safely and ensure that they get off after reaching school.

“Children should not be allowed near the bus before it moves away,” said the police statement.

Motorists were also reminded that they are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres from the school bus.

Motorists who ignore the ‘stop’ signs are fined Dh1,000 and will receive 10 black points against their licences.

School bus drivers are also required to display the ‘stop’ signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students. The penalty for not displaying the ‘stop’ sign is Dh500 and six black points.

Don’t tint car glasses above 50 per cent, motorists warned

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to refrain from tinting their car windows and windshield above the acceptable limit of 50 per cent for their safety.

Police said tinting the glasses exceeding the limit could affect the vision and pose a threat to the life of the drivers and other road users. Drivers have been urged to adhere to the traffic law to avoid penalties. The penalty for exceeding the permitted tint level is Dh1,500.

