Emirati Women's Day: Indian restaurant felicitates 30 female artisans

Restaurant installed permanent handicraft corners to promote the culture and heritage of the UAE

It was a unique celebration of Emirati Women’s Day at an award-winning Indian restaurant in Abu Dhabi where 30 Emirati women artisans were felicitated.

India Palace, an authentic Mughlai cuisine restaurant by the SFC group, has been celebrating the Emirati Women's Day in collaboration with the UAE’s General Women's Union (GWU) since 2014.

GWU was established under Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, its chairwoman, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation, on August 27, 1975, with the aim of promoting women empowerment programmes in the country.

India Palace outlets in Dalma Mall and Al Ain installed permanent handicraft corners inside the restaurants to promote the culture and heritage of the UAE and handicrafts made by Emirati women from local tribes are displayed These are made mostly by elderly Emirati women who create key chains, tissue boxes, frames, Emirati dresses and perfumes in a traditional way.

SFC group’s managing director K. Muraleedharan personally visits the GWU centres and meets all artistes regularly and collects the items that are then displayed at the bangle counter at India Palace restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The restaurants do not take any rent or profit for displaying the items as it aims to keep the UAE’s heritage and tradition alive. Once the handicrafts are sold, the team at India Palace sends the amount to GWU.

On Thursday, India Palace hosted a celebratory lunch for 30 local Emirati women (with all Covid precautions in place), at its restaurants in Dalma, Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain, where the women were felicitated for their contribution in keeping the country’s heritage alive. All the women at the Abu Dhabi outlet were welcomed by Beena Muraleedharan, wife of the managing director, and Danesa Raghulal, wife of SFC group Director, Rohith Muralya.

The restaurant is also offering 20 per cent discount to all Abu Dhabi Business Women Council members and GWU ladies from August 28 until September 2, 2021 to celebrate Emirati Women's Day.

“Be it politics, social issues, academics, arts or science, the women of the UAE have made their mark in every field and have been instrumental towards making the UAE a place of equality and inclusion,” said Muralya. “The UAE is proud to be teeming with women who thrive on making the country even greater, so we at India Palace would like to celebrate Emirati women’s day and their contribution in nurturing the spirit of the UAE, which is of generosity, hospitality, ingenuity, determination and tolerance.”

Lulwa Al Hamidi, director of heritage department of industries of GWU, added: “The management of the Crafts and Heritage Industries of the General Women’s Union would like to thank India Palace Restaurant for celebrating Emirati women's day with us. The restaurant has displayed its generous patronage to the day as a recognition of Emirati women’s role in the development of the nation and the preservability of heritage through displaying the traditional handicrafts at their restaurant chain, which reflects the strong ties shared by the UAE and India."

