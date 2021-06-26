Emirati teenager saves friends from falling victim to drugs

His story was revealed by the Dubai Police chief on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

An 18-year-old Emirati has been hailed for his bravery in saving his friends from falling victim to the dangers of drugs.

The youth's actions were revealed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is marked on June 26.

Increasing awareness among community members about the danger of drugs helps police efforts to overthrow criminals and thwart their attempts to smuggle drugs, said the Dubai Police chief.

The story of the young Emirati was among the cases he highlighted to demonstrate the effectiveness of the force's awareness campaigns among community members.

According to Al Bayan, the youngster was out in a car with two of his friends (aged 20 and 21), when one of them received a call from a delivery guy asking him for his location in order to deliver a gift. Upon the messenger's arrival, the 18-year-old became suspicious. He wondered why a representative would deliver a gift when the company he works for specialised in transporting people, not parcels.

After opening the gift, the youngster saw strange pills. His two friends, who seemed nervous, claimed the gift was not theirs and returned it to the delivery man.

Out of concern for his friends, the youth did not hesitate to contact the General Administration for Drug Control and express his concern about his friends' behaviour. He asked the police to intervene.

Al Marri said the youth's actions demonstrated strong principles, courage, and love for his society and country. The incident only confirms the importance of the family’s role in raising and guiding children and making them positive members in society, he added.