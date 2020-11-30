Emirati students can now register for UAE Mars mission’s research programme

The seventh Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) is set to begin next summer.

Registration is now open for the seventh edition of Emirates Mars Mission’s (EMM) research programme for Emirati undergraduates. Aimed at developing the youth’s capabilities in space science research, the initiative has been designed for students specialising in science and engineering majors.

The latest cycle of the unique Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) programme is set to begin next summer. It will offer Emirati undergraduates an opportunity to gain practical and research-based experience at distinguished space science facilities in the UAE and abroad. Applications for enrolment will close in January 2021.

Students will be mentored by EMM’s science team, as well as international scientists, as they work on space science research that can be presented at global conferences.

Omran Sharaf, project director of the EMM, said: “REU presents a unique opportunity for young Emiratis to get a once-in-a-lifetime experience while learning from the best, as it brings together space experts from leading centres around the world, and students who are eager to explore careers in space.

“It is equally an opportunity for the EMM team to pass on their knowledge and expertise to the next generation to inspire them and further develop their interest in science and engineering.”

How REU works

The programme will kick off in the summer of 2021 and will run for eight to 10 weeks. Students are required to attend the REU Bootcamp prior to the start of the programme, which will provide them with a basic foundation-level knowledge of space science and research.

Once the programme is under way, students will be assigned a project, a mentor and tasks for the duration of the programme and will be supported in publishing their results to scientific meetings and conferences, in addition to the EMM science team.

A chance to learn at prestigious space centres

Students accepted to the REU programme can opt to complete their research experience in one of five locations: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai; the United Arab Emirates University’s National Space Science and Technology Centre in Al Ain; the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) in Boulder, US; the Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) in Berkley, US; and Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff, US; as well as the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique (LMD) in Paris, France.

From its launch in 2015 until present day, the REU programme has received applications from 344 students. Among those who previously took part in the initiative were 31 Emirati students from different majors, which include aero-space engineering, electrical engineering, physics, mathematics, computer engineering, and sustainable and renewable energy engineering.

Students were provided with guidance in producing a total of 21 research projects that have been published in international scientific conferences or journals.

Hessa Al Matroushi, the EMM’s science deputy project manager, said: “Through the REU, our goal is to empower a new generation Emirati researchers and scientists and look forward to welcoming another group of students next summer.”

To learn more about the opportunity to join the REU program, an introductory session will be held on December 6 and 2. Visit www.EMM.ae for information.

