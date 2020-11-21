Emirati, Israeli youths discuss values of tolerance

Virtual Youth Circle stresses importance of dialogue and cooperation

A virtual Emirati-Israeli youth circle hosted by the UAE focused on the need for mutual dialogue between religions and the consolidation of the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for cultural pluralism.

Hosted by the Federal Youth Authority, the circle was moderated by Sheikha Majida bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a researcher and awardee of Rhodes Scholarship; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority; and Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief of the Jewish community in the UAE. It saw the participation of clerics and a group of youths from the UAE and Israel.

The virtual circle discussed science, technology, engineering, mathematics, arts, political sciences and entrepreneurship, among other topics.

Sheikha Majida said: “This youth circle is an example of the importance of dialogue and cooperation, not only in the region, but also in the whole world, as its discussions focused on many issues and common values such as tolerance, peaceful coexistence and making the future.

“Our goal is to listen to perspectives and learn about the common goals and challenges facing young people in the region; benefit and acquire knowledge; and learn from each other.”

Al Mazrui said the UAE and Israel have a “common opportunity” to further the values of tolerance and “explore youth visions to create a better future”. “We aim to open a new chapter in which we will learn about new cultures, and work together to explore ways to move forward towards a prosperous and better future.”

Youth Circles were launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to inspire youth-centric dialogues and shape innovative solutions to global challenges.