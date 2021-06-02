Emirati girl who saved minor from online harassment praised by UAE minister

The social media activist had contacted authorities using the MoI’s Hemayati app.

It was a call Emirati teenager Maitha will cherish all her life.

At the other end of the line was Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant-General, who was thanking her for saving a minor from online harassment.

Maitha, a content creator and social media activist, had earlier posted a video on social media about a minor girl who faced online harassment, and how she'd helped the victim by contacting authorities using the MoI’s Hemayati “Protect me” smart app.

Maitha said she reached out to authorities after the girl contacted her seeking help against online harassment.

During the call, Sheikh Saif encouraged Maitha to continue with her great service to the community. “Our voice has reached!” she said in a video posted after she received the phone call.

"Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Interior, made a personal phone call to me after my video about the child who was being harassed went viral. He thanked me and encouraged me to continue serving the community."

Maitha said the honour wasn't for her alone. "Sheikh Saif’s message was for everyone. It was for us all. The thanks message was for everyone who shared my video. Let’s continue to serve and do good for our community,” the elated Emirati said.

Hemayati application

The MoI’s Hemayati app is a smart initiative to report child abuse. Through it, one can open reports of child abuse in a simplified way. The identity of the victims is kept confidential, and the communication is transferred to the appropriate police departments to deal with immediately.

These may include cases of suspected child abuse, people seeking consultation about child protection, and enquiring about the services provided by the Child Protection Centre.

The mobile app, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play, was designed by the MoI to help families provide protection for children.

It enables users to report child abuse cases and the identity of the victims is kept confidential.

