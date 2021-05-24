- EVENTS
Emirati Genome Programme: 4 more sample collection centres added
The EGP is the world’s first dedicated programme to study the Arab genome.
Four more Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities will serve as sample collection centres for the Emirati Genome Programme (EGP), Mubadala Health announced on Monday.
The EGP is the world’s first dedicated programme to study the Arab genome. It aims to understand the genomic make-up of the Emirati population and support the UAE’s preventive healthcare vision.
The new announcement expands the programme across Abu Dhabi and brings the total number of collection sites to 18.
The new collection centres are Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICDLC), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Healthpoint, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD).
In addition, Mubadala Health is granting the use of one of its mobile medical units to G42 Healthcare, which will extend the reach of the project at its new location on Hudairiyat island.
The EGP has already referenced the Emirati genome based on DNA samples from 1,000 UAE nationals using next and third-generation sequencing with artificial intelligence and is now being extended to the wider Emirati population.
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the EGP, which promises to have an enormous impact on the future of our healthcare sector. This project is close to our hearts as Mubadala Health has always emphasised the importance of preventative medicine while continuously working towards innovative diagnostic and treatment solutions.
“We are also excited about the implications of the programme for our vast number of Emirati patients. The reference genome will be used as a type-standard to study the genetic makeup of citizens and enhance the prediction, prevention, and treatment of disease. The project therefore aims to improve healthcare, and thus quality of life, for both current and future generations.”
Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said with more participants, the programme’s research data would become more comprehensive and valuable.
“The EGP is designed to enable precise and customised medical treatment that will support a more robust healthcare system in the UAE by advancing local and international research. (It will help) better understand the nature of genetic illnesses, and support prevention strategies for current and future generations of Emiratis. The small step we are asking all Emiratis to take today will help realise a giant leap forward in preventive medicine in the UAE.”
How to participate
Emirati citizens visiting any of the branches of ICLDC, Healthpoint, CHSC or Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will be supported by an onsite team of experts.
The participants will be required to sign a consent form.
-
