Emirati families earned over Dh60 million in 12 years under ministry project

The families are provided with free services and spaces that allow them to sell their products throughout the year.

More than 2,800 Emirati families — who have been selling their goods under the government’s Al Sanaa project — have earned over Dh60 million since the programme’s launch in 2009.

Al Sanaa, a project of the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD), has continuously expanded through the years, with the total number of member families reaching 2,805 this year. Forty-three families signed up for the initiative in the first half of 2021.

Al Sanaa is a development project that supports productive Emirati families, including social security recipients and people of determination, explained Afra Buhumaid, director of the productive families department of the MoCD.

Through the programme, low-income and middle-class families are given a chance to set up and grow micro-enterprises. The goal, Buhumaid said, is to help improve their living conditions, as well as revive heritage industries.

The families are primarily showcasing their products at their own Al Sanaa pavilion at Global Village every year. And their income from the festival park alone reached Dh44.9 million, Buhumaid said.

They also participated in exhibitions across the country, from which they earned Dh13.5 million, while those who joined permanent exhibitions at malls generated Dh1.7 million.

Their products ranged from perfume, accessories and clothing to food and home decor.

From perfume, accessories and clothing to food, homeware and decor — around 25,000 products have already been showcased at Al Sanaa pavilion, Buhumaid said.

“The products are designed in a creative and innovative way — blending the past and the present and catering to different members of communities.”

Al Sanaa members are also given the chance to market their products at exhibitions outside the country.

“We continue to support productive Emirati families abroad by participating in exhibitions at Arab and foreign countries,” the MoCD official added.

They are also offered training courses, designed to upskill Emiratis and hone their talents. So far, 471 such workshops have already been conducted, participated in by nearly 9,000 Emiratis.

The UAE is the first Arab country to provide families with free services and spaces where they can sell their products throughout the year.

Earlier this year, the MoCD upgraded Al Sanaa membership procedures and services, replacing all printed cards with electronic ones. New smart features have also been introduced.

