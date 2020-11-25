Emirati doctors in Sharjah transplant kidney successfully

Emirati surgical staff conduct successful transplant at Al Qassimi Hospital.

A man underwent a successful kidney transplant at Sharjah's Al Qassimi Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced.

The 20-year-old patient, who had suffered kidney failure, received an organ from his brother, which was transplanted in a operation lasting six hours last week.

An Emirati surgical staff comprising Dr. Suad Sajwani, consultant nephrologist and Dr. Yunus Al Shamsi, consultant urologist at Al Qasimi Hospital performed the surgery, in conjunction with Dr. Farhad Al Janahi and Dr. Waldo Concepcion from the visiting consultants office, according to a MoHAP report.

Speaking about the achievement, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said: “The success of this surgery is a value-added to the country’s healthcare system, thanks to the unlimited support of the leadership and its optimal and sustainable investment in the national medical cadres, as well as the availability of the massive resources and potential, making a big difference in the provision of comprehensive and integrated healthcare services in accordance with the highest international standards and as well strengthening the country’s competitiveness in all medical specialities, including organ transplant.”

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and Head of Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation said: “The successful kidney transplant surgery is a new achievement for MoHAP, as part of its strategy to boost the health of the individuals through providing comprehensive, innovative, and fair health services as per international standards,” said “, in line with the latest international health standards.”

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said that organ transplant is of the most important and substantial solutions to save lives of patients with organs failure and improve the quality of their life.

Dr. Yunus Al Shamsi expressed happiness with the success of the surgery. He informed that the surgical team adopted the best international medical practices in performing the kidney transplant surgery.

Both the patient and the donor are in good and stable conditions and lab tests have showed that the new kidney is working well without any inflammations or complications. The patient was transferred to the ICU for constant follow-up, while the donor was transferred to the general surgery department after the surgery. Both the patient and the donor have been since discharged after the lab tests showed that they were in stable health condition, but they will be have to udnergo constant follow-ups.