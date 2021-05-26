- EVENTS
Emirates wins 8th consecutive 'Best Airline Worldwide' award
Also bags the honour for 'Airline with the Best First Class' and 'Airline with Best Economy Class'
Emirates Airline has been voted the 'Best Airline Worldwide' for the eighth consecutive time by the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2021.
The Dubai-based carrier also took the honours for 'Airline with the Best First Class', and 'Airline with Best Economy Class'.
The airline has modernised the air travel experience by scaling up its biometric path and touchless check-in, providing further assurance and meeting the evolving expectations of customers for a safer, contactless travel experience amid the growing Covid-19 challenge.
From check-in to gate, customers have a wide array of choice to experience the future of travel at over 33 Emirates biometric checkpoints and close to 50 touchless kiosks across the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The airline said it continues to work hard to make travel easier and minimise restrictions by closely collaborating with industry bodies and government authorities to standardise Covid-19 related medical documentation like vaccine records and PCR test results.
Emirates began trialling the IATA Travel Pass in April and will be fully rolling it out to all flights by the end of May.
The airline has also tied up with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for digital verification of Covid-19 related medical records, further offering a seamless and paperless experience for customers at check-in counters.
The Business Traveller Middle East awards are dedicated to business travel, covering all aspects of the industry from airlines, airports, hotels and loyalty programmes. The awards were presented virtually and attended by hundreds of industry professionals from across the Arabian Gulf region.
