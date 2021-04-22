- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
More choice for travellers heading from Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Europe.
Emirates will resume its four weekly services to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2, the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The Barcelona-Mexico City route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.
Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 3:25am, arriving in Barcelona at 8:35am before departing again at 10:50am and arriving at Mexico City at 4:05pm on the same day.
The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 7:40am UAE time, arriving in Barcelona at 1:45pm the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 3:30am bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 12:15pm the next day.
The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve Emirates customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travellers heading from Europe, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East via Dubai or Barcelona.
The service will also provide additional connectivity to global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies.
Mexico is a popular destination for global travellers, in particular from the UAE, Spain, Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt and Lebanon.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Dh496,000 penalty for exchange house in UAE
The name of the exchange house hasn't been disclosed. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Court acquits woman found violating social...
Appeals court rap the authorities for lack of implementation of... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Mercury to rise on Thursday
The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai plans to boost jobs for Emirati youth
Executive Council forms Emirati Human Resources Development Council,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli