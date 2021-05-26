Emirates' solo passenger Bhavesh Javeri: From Dh1,600 salary salesman to CEO of Dh2.4b company

He came to Dubai in 2001, and started his own company in 2004.

Bhavesh Javeri may have gone viral by being the solo passenger on an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai, but it's his life story that's going to make a bigger splash.

The life of Javeri, currently working as the CEO of Dubai-based Stargems, is like one of the rags-to-riches stories often heard in Dubai, the city that woos budding entrepreneurs from all over the world to the commercial capital of the region.

"When I came to Dubai in 2001, I had nothing. I was a salesman in a jewellery store with Dh1,600 salary. We started a company in 2004 and from then onwards it has been a one-way upward journey. Now, we are an international company with a turnover of over $650 million (Dh2.4 billion) in 2020," he said.

A Dubai resident for 20 years, Javeri's video of his experience of being a solo passenger on EK501 has gone viral on social media.

"As soon as I entered the airport, I realised I was the only one in the flight. It was a unique feeling and experience which money can't buy. I was quite excited and then I decided to make a short video and shared it on my personal social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram. From there it got picked up and went viral on WhatsApp,” Javeri, a UAE Golden Visa residency holder, told Khaleej Times in an interview on Wednesday. To read more about Javeri's unique experience, click here.

