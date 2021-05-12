Emirates Red Crescent distributes 60,000 personal care products among workers

Among the 60,000 personal care products were daily essentials like toothpaste, hair oils, soaps, body lotions, and more.

Over 60,000 personal care products were given to blue-collar workers this Ramadan by Dabur International, that has teamed up with charitable organisation Emirates Red Crescent.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Emirates Red Crescent through its CSR initiative has been distributing iftar meals across different labour accommodation in and around the UAE, along with personal care products by Dabur International.

The aim of the CSR initiative, apart from the spirit of giving during Ramadan, was also to encourage workers to take care of their personal hygiene that can play a crucial role in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the 60,000 personal care products were daily essentials like toothpaste, hair oils, soaps, body lotions, and more.

Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO Dabur International said; “The year gone by has given enough reasons to maintain personal hygiene especially during Covid times. But we need to acknowledge that not everyone may have access to it. The labour force in the UAE has contributed immensely to the development of this nation and it is only befitting that we care for their needs. We are happy to associate with Emirates Red Crescent and look forward to spreading smiles in the country’s labour camps this year during Ramadan.”

A representative at Emirates Red Crescent said; “We feel an additional boost when our humanitarian work to provide basic needs is enhanced by corporate giants like Dabur International. We sincerely appreciate the support provided by Dabur as they have realized that the need for hygiene is as basic as food and every human being should rightfully have the means to it.”

