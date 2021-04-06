News
Emirates ID delivery payment fraud warning issued in UAE

Web Report/Web Report
Filed on April 6, 2021

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship tweets alert for citizens and residents.

UAE authorities on Tuesday urged citizens and residents to be cautious about responding to any financial transactions related to the delivery of the Emirates ID.

“All fees are already pre-collected during the phases of application processing,” the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said in a tweet.

Customers are requested to call 6005 22222 for any further inquiries.




