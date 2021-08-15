Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, flydubai suspends services
A Flydubai Boeing 737 service to Kabul on Sunday had also returned to Dubai mid-flight.
Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.
The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flight circled over the Afghanistan capital, aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, before returning to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
"We are monitoring developments around the situation in Afghanistan and are working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safe operation of our services," an Emirates spokesperson said.
Flydubai said earlier that a Boeing 737 service to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai mid-flight and that the airline had suspended its services to the city until further notice.
Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul. Spokespersons for the group have said they are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power.
