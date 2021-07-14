Emirates flight returns to airport after take-off due to hailstorm
The flight landed without any incident in Milan and passengers and crew were safely disembarked.
An Emirates flight had to return to Milan shortly after take-off due to a hailstorm.
According to reports, the hail caused damage to the plane.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson said, Emirates flight EK205 had to return to Milan due to "adverse weather conditions".
The flight was to leave for New York on July 13 at 2.10pm (Milan time).
"The flight landed without incident in Milan and passengers and crew were safely disembarked," the Dubai-based airline said.
All affected passengers were accommodated and rebooked on subsequent services the following day.
"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”
