Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
The carrier has cancelled routes to and from the destination till Friday
Emirates airline has cancelled flights to and from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum for two days.
Dubai’s flagship carrier said flights to and from Khartoum (EK 733/734) stand cancelled on Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22.
“Customers with the final destination Khartoum will not be accepted for travel until October 23 from any point on the Emirates network. Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” Emirates said in a statement.
Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will also remain suspended until October 31, 2021. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, it said in a statement last month.
