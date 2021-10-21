Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will also remain suspended until October 31
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and flydubai have cancelled flights to and from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum for two days.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates said flights to and from Khartoum (EK 733/734) stand cancelled on Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22.
“Customers with the final destination Khartoum will not be accepted for travel until October 23 from any point on the Emirates network. Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” Emirates said in a statement.
Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will also remain suspended until October 31, 2021. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, it said in a statement last month.
A flydubai spokesperson said due to the current situation in Khartoum, flydubai flights to Khartoum International Airport (KRT) have been cancelled on October 21 and 22.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Passengers who have purchased tickets to travel to Khartoum will be rebooked on the next available flight or can receive a refund,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
