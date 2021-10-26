Emirates Airline Festival of Literature: New Dubai venue, theme, dates revealed
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
The Emirates Literature Foundation on Tuesday announced that the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022 will take place from February 3-12 at a new canal side location at the Habtoor City hotels, with special events and activations at Expo 2020.
Infused with optimism and positivity, and symbolic of our transition from the dark into the light, much of the programme connects to the theme for the 2022 Festival, 'Here Comes the Sun', a statement issued said.
The move to a new location marks an exciting new era for the festival, says Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director.
Launched in 2009, the literature festival had a mix of virtual and in-person sessions amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
“Our theme for the coming Festival, Here Comes the Sun, is perfect for our post pandemic world. This is the dawn of a new, forward-looking era. The 2022 Festival will bring optimism, renewal and it will shed light on issues that are usually obscured by the dark, including some of the most important topics of our time,” Bolooki said.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17.
-
Education
Expo 2020 Dubai: Focus on education, human...
UAE Minister of Education attends the Aqdar World Summit in Fazaa... READ MORE
-
Government
Video: Rare whale spotted in UAE waters
Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from them. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday
Temperature to dip across the country this week. READ MORE
-
Government
Maktoum bin Mohammed arrives in Riyadh to attend...
The initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE announces new travel protocols for...
Fully vaccinated citizens who have received two doses of approved... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 90 Covid-19 cases, 125 recoveries, 3...
More than 91.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country... READ MORE
-
News
We will raise UAE flag in unity on Nov 3: Sheikh...
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE: Covid-hit Filipino expats may still get Dh2,...
Thousands of Filipinos stand to benefit from the scholarship... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Emirates, flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
25 October 2021
Markets
NRI Alert: Indian rupee slips below 75 against dollar
25 October 2021
News
Dubai: Season 26 of Global Village opens on Oct 26