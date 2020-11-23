Video: Dubai Civil Defence put out Hatta house fire in record time with no injuries

The DCD controlled the fire 13 minutes after it was reported.

Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) teams on Monday say they managed to control a fire outside a house in the Hatta area of the emirate in record time without any injuries.

The fire was reported at 5.37pm outside a house opposite Hatta Hospital, according to the DCD, who arrived within seven minutes.

The DCD said there were several gas cylinders outside the house, on initial inspection, which were believed to be the cause of the blaze.

The DCD said that the fire was completely controlled at 5.50pm and cooling operations took place at 6.14pm.

Other competent authorities will now undertake an investigation into the blaze, the DCD added.