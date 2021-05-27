- EVENTS
UAE: Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people, arrested
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a 17-year-old teenager, of Arab origin, who did not possess a driving licence and ran over three persons of Asian origin.
The accused fled the scene after one of the three persons was severely wounded and the other two moderately hurt in the hit-and-run case.
Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, the director of the traffic investigation at Traffic Patrols Department, RAK Police, said the relief-and-rescue team was rushed to the spot as soon as the information about the accident was received. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, he added.
