UAE: Shocking police video shows accidents caused by reckless driving
Police call on motorists to follow traffic laws related to lane discipline.
The Ajman Police have released shocking surveillance camera footages that illustrate why lane driving is so important.
In one footage, two drivers were at fault as they crossed a traffic junction. One tried to take a left from the extreme right lane, while another changed lanes abruptly just before the crossing.
Both cars crashed, before one of them collided into a vehicle waiting on the opposite side.
In another, two cars crash as one driver takes an abrupt left from the extreme right lane. Both vehicles end up crashing into a flyover.
March 31, 2021
The police have called on motorists to adhere to lane rules to avoid accidents.
