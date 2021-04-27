Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 28, 2021 at 03.41 am

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

The collision of the two vehicles led to a fire

An Emirati, an Arab woman and three Asians have died in a tragic accident in Al Dhafra, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

The accident, which also resulted in the injury of an Emirati, occurred when one of the vehicles entered the road without making sure it was clear, leading to the collision of the two vehicles and causing a fire.

Abu Dhabi Police responded immediately to the accident, dispatching ambulances, civil defence and specialised police patrols to the site.

The authority urged drivers to drive carefully at the junctions and ensure the road is clear before entering.

It also warned motorists against driving when tired to avoid traffic accidents.