UAE: ‘Angel’ saves toddler who almost drowned in hotel pool

UAE’s Ministry of Interior gives certificate as appreciation to female lifeguard's call to duty.

Angel Nakabiito, a female lifeguard, saved the life of a toddler at a Fujairah hotel by successfully resuscitating the two-year-old who drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

The family of the recued boy were guests at the Mirage Hotel Fujairah and were by the pool when the incident took place.

“One of our guests almost drowned but thanks to the continuous training of our lifeguards, the child’s life was saved. The result of that incident has made me very proud of our team’s rapid response. It's really important to keep investing in training and we'll continue strong training for the entire department, especially our lifeguards,” said Waleed Sotouhi, Executive Assistant Manager at Mirage Hotels Group.

Nakabiito recounted the incident

“I saw that a toddler had drowned at the pool, and my first reaction was to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). I followed protocol, gave him five initial breaths and thankfully was able to resuscitate him. My training is still fresh, so I was able to perform this perfectly. I’m extremely happy and proud of myself, because I saved a life!,” she said.

She has been awarded a certificate of appreciation from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

