UAE: 17-year-old dies after fall from 39th floor of Sharjah tower

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 4, 2021
The teenager was a Grade 11 student at an American school.


A 17-year-old Arab girl died in Sharjah after falling from the 39th floor of a residential tower on Thursday evening, the Sharjah Police said.

A top police official said Al Buhairah officers have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The authorities are looking at all angles and checking whether there was any foul play involved.

The teenager was a Grade 11 student at an American school in the emirate.

The incident was reported to the Sharjah Police Central Operations room at 9pm on Thursday, prompting the authorities to dispatch an emergency response team to the high-rise building on Al Khan Corniche.

Paramedics, as well as the crime scene team, tried to revive the girl and rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead. She suffered serious injuries and damage to her skull.

The teenager’s family and friends have been called in for interrogation as part of the cops’ investigations. The case has been transferred to the Sharjah Public Prosecution to complete the probe.

