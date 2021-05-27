- EVENTS
Truck collides with gas tanker in Fujairah, one injured
The truck driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A truck driver of Asian origin sustained injuries in a collision between his truck and a gas tanker that occurred at night on Wednesday, May 26, on the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road that links Fujairah and Masafi cities.
The accident, which purportedly occurred due to reckless driving, led to the closure of the stretch for three hours, Fujairah Police said.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, the Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Fujairah Police, said that the accident occurred at the Al Farfar intersection at around 8.45pm due to negligence by one of the drivers.
The traffic patrol authorities and personnel from the civil defence department rushed to the accident spot and ensured traffic movement could start at the earliest.
Al Dhanhani urged heavy-vehicle drivers to be careful to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.
