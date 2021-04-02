- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Thief suffers heart attack after seeing large amount of money he robbed
He could not contain his joy and suffered a heart attack and a large part of the money went into his treatment.
In a bizarre incident, a thief in Uttar Pradesh suffered a heart attack when he found that the money he had robbed was far in excess of his expectation.
He could not contain his joy and suffered a heart attack and a large part of the money went into his treatment.
The matter came to light when one of the two thieves was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft committed last month in the Kotwali Dehat area and he confessed before the police during interrogation.
Bijnor Superintendent of Police, Dharam Veer Singh, said two thieves broke into a public service centre owned by one Nawab Haider on the intervening night of February 16 and 17.
Following a complaint lodged by Haider, it was discovered over Rs 7 lakh had been stolen from the centre.
The police registered a case and launched a probe.
On Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, Naushad and Ejaz, both in their early 30s, from Alipur under the Nagina police station area.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli