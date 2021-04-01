Sriwijaya Air plane crash: Another black box of Indonesian plane recovered

The plane had crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the Jakarta international airport.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Indonesian plane that crashed in January killing all the 62 people on board, has been recovered, which will significantly help investigators find out the cause of the accident, an official said.

The CVR was recovered on Wednesday from the seafloor near the spot where the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was retrieved days after the crash on January 9, spokesman of the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua news agency.

The CVR had been found and it was not far from the spot where the FDR was retrieved, the official added.

"Our team is involved in the search," he said.

Although search for the CVR was officially stopped weeks after the incident, the National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) still made efforts to recover it, and several divers from the National and Rescue office as well as other teams were involved in the search, Latief said.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the Jakarta international airport.

The plane was heading to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan Province.