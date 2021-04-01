- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sriwijaya Air plane crash: Another black box of Indonesian plane recovered
The plane had crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the Jakarta international airport.
The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Indonesian plane that crashed in January killing all the 62 people on board, has been recovered, which will significantly help investigators find out the cause of the accident, an official said.
The CVR was recovered on Wednesday from the seafloor near the spot where the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was retrieved days after the crash on January 9, spokesman of the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua news agency.
The CVR had been found and it was not far from the spot where the FDR was retrieved, the official added.
"Our team is involved in the search," he said.
Although search for the CVR was officially stopped weeks after the incident, the National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) still made efforts to recover it, and several divers from the National and Rescue office as well as other teams were involved in the search, Latief said.
The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the Jakarta international airport.
The plane was heading to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan Province.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli