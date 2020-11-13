reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 14, 2020 at 04.28 am

Six-year-old drowns after falling into sewage hole at home in UAE

Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was playing in the courtyard of his house when he went missing.

A six-year-old Emirati boy drowned in a sewage pit in his family house in Ras Al Khaimah after falling into a partially opened manhole.

Sultan Rashid, uncle of the boy, said his nephew Rashid Hamad was playing in the courtyard of his house when he went missing. His mother searched all over the house for the son, but to no avail.

Her husband and his brothers soon joined the search. “They looked into the sewage pit twice, but found nothing.”

The central operations room of the RAK Police, alerted about the incident, immediately dispatched the civil defence and rescue teams.

The search operation lasted for one hour until the rescue teams went back again to the manhole. They used a long stick to search inside the pit and the body was found by the rescue team.

The uncle said the untimely demise of Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was a shock to the entire neighbourhood.

“The family, relatives, neighbours and friends were all sorry of the loss of the family, and took part in the funeral.”

