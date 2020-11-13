Six-year-old drowns after falling into sewage hole at home in UAE
Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was playing in the courtyard of his house when he went missing.
A six-year-old Emirati boy drowned in a sewage pit in his family house in Ras Al Khaimah after falling into a partially opened manhole.
Sultan Rashid, uncle of the boy, said his nephew Rashid Hamad was playing in the courtyard of his house when he went missing. His mother searched all over the house for the son, but to no avail.
Her husband and his brothers soon joined the search. “They looked into the sewage pit twice, but found nothing.”
The central operations room of the RAK Police, alerted about the incident, immediately dispatched the civil defence and rescue teams.
The search operation lasted for one hour until the rescue teams went back again to the manhole. They used a long stick to search inside the pit and the body was found by the rescue team.
The uncle said the untimely demise of Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was a shock to the entire neighbourhood.
“The family, relatives, neighbours and friends were all sorry of the loss of the family, and took part in the funeral.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
Role of nurses in diabetes management lauded by...
The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81% in... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather alert: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds ...
Waves could reach heights of 7 feet and temperatures will drop, NCM... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Six-year-old drowns after falling into sewage...
Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was playing in... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE Ministry of Education launches 4th National...
Throughout the week, trained educators and consultants will visit... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews