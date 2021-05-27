Emergencies
Sharjah: Worker killed, 2 injured as AC unit explodes

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on May 27, 2021
Alamy photo used for illustrative purpose

A worker was killed and two others injured as an air-conditioning unit exploded in Sharjah. The workers were carrying out maintenance work on the AC unit in a residential building in Sharjah when it exploded.

The incident was reported on Thursday morning.

The two injured workers have been rushed to the Kuwaiti Hospital. They are said to have sustained serious injuries.

All three workers were from an electrical maintenance company tasked with carrying out works in the said building on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street.




