Sharjah policeman killed as patrol car crashes
The officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi.
A Sharjah Police officer was killed as the patrol car he was in crashed on the Mleiha Road, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
