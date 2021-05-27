Sharjah policeman killed as patrol car crashes

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 27, 2021

The officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi.

A Sharjah Police officer was killed as the patrol car he was in crashed on the Mleiha Road, Khaleej Times has learnt.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.