- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Over 200 injured as trains collide inside tunnel in Malaysia
The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) away from the KLCC station outside the Petronas towers.
More than 200 people were injured in Malaysia on Monday when two metro light rail trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital Kuala Lumpur, officials said.
[Video] 213 cedera dalam insiden tren LRT bertembung di laluan Kelana Jaya pic.twitter.com/sRLpIKZbTJ— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 24, 2021
The incident occurred at around 8.45 p.m. (1245 GMT) when one of the trains, which was empty after being repaired, collided head-on with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track, district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said.
Forty-seven people were severely hurt and 166 others sustained minor injuries, he told reporters. The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) away from the KLCC station outside the Petronas towers.
"We are still investigating the incident..., but we suspect that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains' operations control center," Mohamad Zainal said.
Videos and photos of the incident posted on social media showed several bleeding commuters and broken glass panels inside the trains, operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.
Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the collision was the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation, and he pledged a thorough investigation.
The 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers are the tallest twin towers in the world.
-
Emergencies
Over 200 injured as trains collide inside tunnel...
The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: 49.1°C at one end; hail, heavy...
In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell. READ MORE
-
News
How Sharjah Police is saving bank customers from...
The public urged not to disclose personal and bank account... READ MORE
-
News
No way to cheat Grade 10 CBSE results: UAE schools
Schools have until June 30 to submit their Grade 10 students’... READ MORE
-
News
No way to cheat Grade 10 CBSE results: UAE schools
Schools have until June 30 to submit their Grade 10 students’... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: 49.1°C at one end; hail, heavy...
In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell. READ MORE
-
News
UAE expert reveals tremor causes, why you needn't ...
The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jabs for UAE kids: Schools start...
At the GEMS Education network, more than 42,000 students are eligible ... READ MORE