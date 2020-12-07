One killed, another hurt as jet-skis crash off Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

Negligence to blame for crash that happened on Sunday, say police

A man was killed and another injured after two jet-skis collided off Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, the police confirmed on Monday.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, director of the ports police centre in Dubai, said the water scooters crashed because of "negligence and inattentiveness".

The officer called on residents to abide by the guidelines of maritime safety and stick to safe speed limits while keeping enough distance between vehicles.

He urged them to avoid "recklessness". Col Saeed warned that reckless riders will be held legally accountable.

