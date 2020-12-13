Firefighters rein in electric transfomer blaze in UAE

Fire had broken out on Saturday at 9 pm.

Civil Defence authorities in Sharjah have brought a fire, which had broken out at an electric transformer in Khor Fakkan, under control, Emarat Al Youm reported on Sunday.

The fire caused a power outage in Khor Fakkan, a port city on the Gulf of Oman, for over two hours.

The authorities said that the blaze had broken out on Saturday at around 9 pm. However, the quick response of the teams prevented further damage.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Civil Defence in Sharjah, personally monitored the incident, the daily added.