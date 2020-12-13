Emergencies
Logo
 
HOME > News > Emergencies

Firefighters rein in electric transfomer blaze in UAE

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on December 13, 2020

(Supplied)

Fire had broken out on Saturday at 9 pm. 

Civil Defence authorities in Sharjah have brought a fire, which had broken out at an electric transformer in Khor Fakkan, under control, Emarat Al Youm reported on Sunday.

The fire caused a power outage in Khor Fakkan, a port city on the Gulf of Oman, for over two hours.

The authorities said that the blaze had broken out on Saturday at around 9 pm. However, the quick response of the teams prevented further damage.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Civil Defence in Sharjah, personally monitored the incident, the daily added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/emergencies/fortnite-addiction-lands-uae-teenager-in-rehab- macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 