Fire breaks out in storehouse in Dubai's Ras Al Khor, brought under control

No one was injured.

The Dubai Civil Defense has put out a fire that broke out in a storehouse in Ras Al Khor industrial area 2 on Sunday morning. No one was injured.

After receiving a report at 11.34am about the fire in the Sirajco International Trading for aluminium near the Alaa Al Din roundabout, civil defence personnel rushed to the spot.

They found two storehouses ablaze, and immediately called for backup from the Al Rashidiya, Port Saeed and Al Karama centres.

The fire was put out at 12.18pm.