Fire breaks out in storehouse in Dubai's Ras Al Khor, brought under control

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 15, 2020

No one was injured.

The Dubai Civil Defense has put out a fire that broke out in a storehouse in Ras Al Khor industrial area 2 on Sunday morning. No one was injured.

After receiving a report at 11.34am about the fire in the Sirajco International Trading for aluminium near the Alaa Al Din roundabout, civil defence personnel rushed to the spot.

They found two storehouses ablaze, and immediately called for backup from the Al Rashidiya, Port Saeed and Al Karama centres.

Seraj Co for Aluminum near Alaa Al din roundabout, teams of civil defense from Nad Al Shaba center hurried to the location.

Within 5 minutes, the teams reached the location, and found that the flames are burning 2 storehouses, and then called for backup from Al Rashidiya, Port Saeed and Al Karama centers.

The fire was put out at 12.18pm.




