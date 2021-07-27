Emergencies
Dubai Police seek residents' help to identify dead man

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 27, 2021

(Supplied)

The police did not find any identity documents on the body.


The Dubai Police have appealed to residents to help them identify a body.

The Asian was found dead in a sandy lot in the Muhaisina area. The police did not find any identity documents on the body.

The body was moved to the forensic department for an autopsy. No missing complaints have been registered in this regard.

The police at Al Qusais station has appealed to residents to help them identify the body. If you have any information about the deceased, you need to call the police’s toll-free number 901.




