Emergencies
Logo
 
HOME > News > Emergencies

Dubai Police patrols reach ‘extreme emergency’ sites in 2.33 minutes

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 22, 2021


(File)


(Supplied)

Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months


The Dubai Police have responded to over 1.2 million calls in three months. The force handled 1.17 million calls to its emergency hotline (999); and 379,122 calls to its non-emergency one (901) in the second quarter of this year.

The police managed to answer 99.6 per cent of emergency calls within 10 seconds. The number of emergency calls in the second quarter this year went up (1.17 million calls) as opposed to 1.09 million calls received during the same period in 2020.

The average time for police patrols to reach “extreme emergency” spots was only 2.33 minutes –which is much lesser than the targeted response time of six minutes. The patrols reached other emergency sites in under 10.17 minutes, as opposed to a 15-minute target.

In non-emergency cases, the patrols reached sites within 10.45 minutes, while the target was 30 minutes.

The 901call centre, which receives non-emergency calls, responded to 94.42 per cent of the calls within 20 seconds.

These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210722&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729840&Ref=AR&profile=1876 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1876,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 