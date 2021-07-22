Dubai Police patrols reach ‘extreme emergency’ sites in 2.33 minutes

Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months

The Dubai Police have responded to over 1.2 million calls in three months. The force handled 1.17 million calls to its emergency hotline (999); and 379,122 calls to its non-emergency one (901) in the second quarter of this year.

The police managed to answer 99.6 per cent of emergency calls within 10 seconds. The number of emergency calls in the second quarter this year went up (1.17 million calls) as opposed to 1.09 million calls received during the same period in 2020.

The average time for police patrols to reach “extreme emergency” spots was only 2.33 minutes –which is much lesser than the targeted response time of six minutes. The patrols reached other emergency sites in under 10.17 minutes, as opposed to a 15-minute target.

In non-emergency cases, the patrols reached sites within 10.45 minutes, while the target was 30 minutes.

The 901call centre, which receives non-emergency calls, responded to 94.42 per cent of the calls within 20 seconds.

These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting.