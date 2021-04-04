Dubai 'indecent' viral video: Suspects face up to Dh500,000 fine, jail

Dubai Police detail laws that the suspects broke and the penalties they face.

Arrests were made after an "indecent video" shot in Dubai went viral online. The Dubai Police had late on Saturday announced that a group of suspects has been arrested, warning against such "unacceptable behaviour".

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

ALSO READ:

>> Up to Dh500,000 fine for taking someone's photo without consent

>> Dubai Police: Dh1 million fine, jail for some social media posts

The video shows more than a dozen women pose indecently in the balcony of a highrise in Dubai, as they are directed by a photographer. The police reminded residents that such acts do not "reflect the values of Emirati society".

The police also detailed the laws that the suspects may have broken in filming the video:

>> Publishing pornographic content

Article 17 of the UAE Cybercrime law specifies a fine of between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000 for anyone who "establishes, operates or supervises an electronic site and/or transmits, sends or publishes through an electronic site gambling or pornographic materials".

>> Lewd acts

Article 361 of the Federal Penal Code specifies a Dh5,000 fine and/or six-month jail for anyone who "publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech, and whoever seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever".

>> Privacy and rights

The UAE prosecutors had warned earlier this year that taking photos or videos of people without their consent — as well as sharing and saving these images — is an invasion of their privacy. This offence punishable in the UAE by a fine of up to Dh500,000 and imprisonment.