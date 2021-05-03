The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge.

Four people were injured in a 34-vehicle pile-up on Dubai’s Emirates Road as dust storms hit the country on Monday, the police said.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director-general of the traffic department of the Dubai Police, said that besides the poor visibility owing to the bad weather, tailgating and distracted driving were also among the causes of the major accident.

The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge. “One of those hurt sustained serious injuries, while another has moderate and two others have minor ones,” Brig Al Mazrouei said, adding that the 34 vehicles were damaged.

He urged all motorists to drive with caution and strictly follow traffic rules and regulations. During bad weather and poor visibility, drivers must also slow down and ensure safe distance is maintained between vehicles.

