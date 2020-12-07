Driver saved in UAE after cruise control fails at 100kmph
He was driving from Dubai to Sharjah when the cruise control malfunctioned.
The Sharjah Police rescued an Emirati motorist after his vehicle’s cruise control failed as he was driving at 100kmph. The motorist was driving from Dubai to Sharjah on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road when the cruise control malfunctioned.
The motorist was unable to slow his vehicle down or stop it.
Col Jassim bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Room, Sharjah Police, said: “He then informed the police. We immediately dispatched a rescue team.”
The team reached the moving vehicle and cleared the traffic ahead. “Patrol officers were in touch with the motorist on the phone and calmed him down. They instructed him to use handbrakes.”
He steered the vehicle towards the roadside and came to a stop. “The motorist was safe and unhurt and thanked the rescue team for their help.”
ALSO READ: Cruise control gets stuck at 135kmph, driver saved
What to do if you face a similar situation?
Col Al Suwaidi urged motorists not to panic and “act rationally” when the cruise control system fails.
“Just stay calm and move into the lane with the least traffic, then shift down gears to neutral. After this, use the hand brakes to slow the vehicle down and stop at a safe place.”
ALSO READ: What to do if your car's cruise control fails? UAE police offer tips
Get breaking news alerts on KT's Telegram channel. Click here to subscribe.
-
Transport
Radars to catch phone use, seat belt violations...
Automated system to be activated from January 1. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Driver saved in UAE after cruise control fails at ...
He was driving from Dubai to Sharjah when the cruise control... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
One killed, another hurt as jet-skis crash off...
Negligence to blame for crash that happened on Sunday, say police READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Barber beats man to death in Dubai for insulting...
The 31-year-old expat has been charged with manslaughter. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews