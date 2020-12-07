Driver saved in UAE after cruise control fails at 100kmph

He was driving from Dubai to Sharjah when the cruise control malfunctioned.

The Sharjah Police rescued an Emirati motorist after his vehicle’s cruise control failed as he was driving at 100kmph. The motorist was driving from Dubai to Sharjah on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road when the cruise control malfunctioned.

The motorist was unable to slow his vehicle down or stop it.

Col Jassim bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Room, Sharjah Police, said: “He then informed the police. We immediately dispatched a rescue team.”

The team reached the moving vehicle and cleared the traffic ahead. “Patrol officers were in touch with the motorist on the phone and calmed him down. They instructed him to use handbrakes.”

He steered the vehicle towards the roadside and came to a stop. “The motorist was safe and unhurt and thanked the rescue team for their help.”

What to do if you face a similar situation?

Col Al Suwaidi urged motorists not to panic and “act rationally” when the cruise control system fails.

“Just stay calm and move into the lane with the least traffic, then shift down gears to neutral. After this, use the hand brakes to slow the vehicle down and stop at a safe place.”

