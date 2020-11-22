Abu Dhabi cop explains: How to avoid cash prize scams
He also explained what's the first thing you need to do if you fall for such scams
The UAE residents have the “biggest role” to play in preventing phone scams and online fraud, a top Abu Dhabi Police officer has said. They simply need to stop responding to suspicious phone calls or text messages and avoid giving out their bank details, the officer said.
In an interview with a local television channel, Colonel Dr Salem Hoimel Al Ameri, director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Abu Dhabi Police, said the first thing victims need to do is report the matter.
“If someone suspects that they have given out personal details to the wrong people or if their cash has been fraudulently withdrawn or transferred, they need to alert their bank. They should call the Aman Service at 8002626 and inform the police,” he said.
Once the police receive details about the fraud, an investigation is initiated, he explained.
The Abu Dhabi Police have often issued warnings to residents to not fall for bogus cash prizes advertised via phone calls and SMSes. Residents are advised to not disclose their banking details.
In February this year, 13 phone scam gangs, involving 142 people, were arrested in Abu Dhabi for duping residents of their cash after illegally obtaining their bank details.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Abu Dhabi cop explains: How to avoid cash prize...
He also explained what's the first thing you need to do if you fall... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Trio jailed for robbing teacher of Dh1,300 at...
The thieves attacked her and her daughters READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai approves saliva-based Covid testing for...
The method eliminates the inconvenience of a nasal swab collection,... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man in Dubai loses appeal, gets one-year jail for ...
The accused was convicted of a robbery charge and ordered to pay a... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews