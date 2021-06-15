58 lifeguards deployed on Sharjah beaches to prevent drowning accidents this summer

Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty during official holidays.

Fifty-eight lifeguards have been deployed on Sharjah beaches to prevent drowning accidents, especially this summer season when several families and residents are going for a swim.

The Sharjah Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty during official holidays. Inspection teams have also been assigned to educate the public about safety precautions, including the designated areas and hours for swimming off the coast. Seventeen rescue platforms were put up on beaches and work is under way for eight others.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, director of the Customer Service Department at Sharjah City Municipality, pointed out that the since the beginning of this year, no drowning incidents have been recorded in designated swimming areas. The municipality is continuously stepping up its monitoring and security efforts to keep beachgoers safe, he added.