58 lifeguards deployed on Sharjah beaches to prevent drowning accidents this summer
Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty during official holidays.
Fifty-eight lifeguards have been deployed on Sharjah beaches to prevent drowning accidents, especially this summer season when several families and residents are going for a swim.
The Sharjah Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty during official holidays. Inspection teams have also been assigned to educate the public about safety precautions, including the designated areas and hours for swimming off the coast. Seventeen rescue platforms were put up on beaches and work is under way for eight others.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, director of the Customer Service Department at Sharjah City Municipality, pointed out that the since the beginning of this year, no drowning incidents have been recorded in designated swimming areas. The municipality is continuously stepping up its monitoring and security efforts to keep beachgoers safe, he added.
-
Emergencies
58 lifeguards deployed on Sharjah beaches to...
Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning
The weather will be hot and dusty in the country. READ MORE
-
News
UAE summer break: How parents plan to keep kids...
Parents are exploring innovative ways to keep their children occupied ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Abu Dhabi summer campaign launched to...
Launched with strategic partners, the programme covers various... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
Damac names Farooq Arjomand as new chairman
The announcement was made in a statement posted on Dubai Financial... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated to UAE...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi green pass effective from today
You’d need the pass to gain entry to most public places... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules