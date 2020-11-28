4 shops gutted in Fujairah Friday Market fire

No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out early Saturday

Four shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the Friday Market in Fujairah. Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the Fujairah Civil Defence, said the fire was reported at 4.42am on Saturday.

Firefighters and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot. “The firefighters cordoned off the entire area and managed to put out the fire before it spread to other shops in the market,” the officer said.

No casualties were reported.

Teams from Masafi and Manama civil defence centres reached the site “in under five minutes and put out the flames very quickly”.

The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for investigations.

