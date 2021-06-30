4 injured in 2 Dubai road accidents

One of the accidents was a case of distracted driving.

Four people sustained moderate to severe injuries in two separate accidents that occurred this morning as a result of speeding and lack of focus, according to Dubai Police.

The Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan explained that the first accident occurred at 02:40 am today, Wednesday, on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Sharjah, between a vehicle and a motorcycle whose rider sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that the second accident occurred between two light vehicles at 11:00 this morning on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of of Sharjah. Initial examination suggested that the crash was a case of speeding and distracted driving - involving a car and SUV.

#TrafficUpdate | 10:52#Accident on SMBZR towards Sharjah, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 30, 2021

According to Emarat Al Youm, the accident led to moderate and severe injuries of three people who were taken to hospital, while the two vehicles were moderately damaged.