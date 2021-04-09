Emergencies
Kuwait-bound flight makes emergency landing in India

IANS/Kozhikode (Kerala)
Filed on April 9, 2021
Reuters

According to the airport authorities the flight departed at 8:35am and returned at 9:10am.

An Air India Express flight with 17 passengers and crew, which on Friday morning had left for Kuwait from the Kozhikode international airport, made an emergency landing after it was airborne for 30 minutes.

The reason that has been given was that the flight was forced to return after a fire alarm in the cargo hold of the aircraft was sounded.

The flight was then asked to return. It landed safely and all the passengers and crew were safe.




