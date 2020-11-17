Dubai Jetman Vince Reffet dies in training accident
The accident, which happened at Reffet's Jetman base in the desert outside the city, is now under investigation.
Frenchman Vince Reffet, part of the "Jetman" team which has performed groundbreaking stunts above Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings, was killed in a training accident on Tuesday, a spokesman said.
"It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, November 17, during training in Dubai,” Jetman Dubai spokesman Abdulla Binhabtoor told AFP.
Aged 36, "Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him".
"We are working closely with all relevant authorities," Binhabtoor said.
