Eid Al Fitr: UAE residents urged to sight Shawwal crescent on Tuesday

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month.

The UAE's moon sighting committee has called on Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, the 29th of Ramadan.

Anyone who sights the crescent on the evening of May 11 is urged to contact the committee on 02-6921166 in order to submit their testimony.

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the beginning of the festival of Eid Al Fitr.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to last full 30 days, according to astronomical calculations. In this event, the last day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday, May 12. Hence, the first day of Eid is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.

UAE ministries announced last week that the Eid holidays would be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months), for both public and private sectors.