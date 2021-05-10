- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr: UAE residents urged to sight Shawwal crescent on Tuesday
The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month.
The UAE's moon sighting committee has called on Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, the 29th of Ramadan.
Anyone who sights the crescent on the evening of May 11 is urged to contact the committee on 02-6921166 in order to submit their testimony.
The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the beginning of the festival of Eid Al Fitr.
The holy month of Ramadan is likely to last full 30 days, according to astronomical calculations. In this event, the last day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday, May 12. Hence, the first day of Eid is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.
UAE ministries announced last week that the Eid holidays would be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months), for both public and private sectors.
-
News
UAE: Woman sues husband for changing her passwords
The husband denied the charges. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals
He had been on the run from the authorities for over eight years. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Emirati school pupils to physically attend...
Initiative seeks to teach multiple skills in bid to inculcate the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7-day Eid holiday break for some schools
Schools have offered students and staff an extended break, starting... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,476 recoveries, 2...
More than 45.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE suspends flights from four countries
Transit flights are suspended as well. READ MORE
-
News
Covid: All UAE government employees to return to...
The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension: New rules for...
As per new regulations, a single India-UAE ticket on board a private... READ MORE