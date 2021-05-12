- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr: UAE leaders tweet greetings
May 13 is the first day of Eid Al Fitr in UAE.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has wished all people in the UAE and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
.. .. ..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 12, 2021
“We ask Almighty Allah to bless us during Eid Al Fitr and accept our good work”, Sheikh Mohammed said on his official Twitter account.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has also congratulated the head of the states, UAE leaders and the people of the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people. We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world— (@MohamedBinZayed) May 12, 2021
"Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people. We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world", he said.
-
