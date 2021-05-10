- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr prayers to be held in Dubai; timings, Covid safety rules announced
Worshippers are instructed not to crowd at the entrances and exits of the Eid musallas.
Eid prayers will be held in Dubai with all Covid safety precautions in place, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced on Monday.
Eid musallas across Dubai will open 30 minutes before the Eid al-Fitr prayer time and will be closed immediately after the prayers are over. The women's prayer halls/ section will remain closed until further notice.
IACAD stated that Eid prayers will be held at in Dubai at 5:52am, instructing the worshippers not to crowd at the entrances and exits of the Eid musallas.
It further instructed that worshippers should not hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures.
The authority said that Eid prayers will be performed with the same precautionary measures that are being followed during the Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan — including keeping a safe social distance, wearing masks at all times, and carrying individual prayer mats.
Members of the public can find out the names of the Eid musallas on IACAD’s website (iacad.gov.in) or on its social media sites.
